In one of the previous PUBG Mobile updates (v0.12.5), Tencent Games introduced a Tier Protection system, which protects the rank points of the players if they die early in the game. However, there was a condition to activate this feature that the PUBG Mobile players have to play with their in-game friends. The tier protection system won't work if a gamer plays with random players.

Regarding this, PUBG Mobile introduced a new event in the themed section known as the 'Rating Protection' event, which might be giving inferior rewards but it is really beneficial for the rank pushers.

Here we look at how to remove tier protection in PUBG Mobile followed by the event details.

How to remove tier protection in PUBG Mobile?

While playing PUBG Mobile, one must have seen a 'Tier Protection' badge on the start button. To remove tier protection in PUBG Mobile players can wait for the event to end.

The Ranking Protection event began on 22nd August and will end on 25th August. After the final day, players can remove the tier protection in PUBG Mobile and the symbol will also disappear from the game.

How to remove Tier protection in PUBG Mobile

How to activate Tier Protection?

Advertisement

A PUBG Mobile player can use tier protection as soon as he starts playing with his in-game friends. However, if you play random matches, the tier protection system won't work.

The player has to play with your in-game friends and then the Tier Protection feature will be activated.

Image via: Reddit

Ranking Protection event details

Duration: 22 Aug-25 Aug

About: During the event period, your rating will be protected when you complete Classic matches while in a group with friends.

Objective: Trigger Rank Protection in three matches

Rewards: 100 BP

Ranking Protection event

Tiers in PUBG Mobile

There are eight tiers on PUBG mobile which have, further, five divisions. The PUBG mobile tiers are mentioned below:

Bronze V, IV, III, II and I

Silver V, IV, III, II, and I

Gold V, IV, III, II and I

Platinum V, IV, III, II and I

Diamond V, IV, III, II and I

Crown V, IV, III, II and I

Ace

Conquerer

PUBG Mobile Tiers

Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG Mobile Guides