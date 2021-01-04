How to report players in League of Legends: Wild Rift

With an ever-expanding player base, League of Legends: Wild Rift has seen significant growth in the number of trollers, AFKers, and toxic players.

Even though Wild Rift is still in its open beta phase with access limited to certain regions, the mobile version of the MOBA still sees a lot of negative behavior that jeopardizes competitive integrity.

However, to combat such in-game toxicity, the Wild Rift devs have set up a system that allows players to report teammates or opponents who portrayed such behavior during the game.

Abusing the in-game chat; raging, throwing, and staying AFK in the base and ruining the mid lane are some annoying things to deal with in Wild Rift. And the gameplay experience gets further compromised when such toxicity raises its ugly head in ranked matchmaking.

Reporting the player who a destructive attitude towards others is the first step in helping Wild Rift maintain its competitive integrity. And much like with the base game, League of Legends, players might not see immediate results, but with enough reports, the person in question will eventually get penalized.

How to report in Wild Rift?

Image via Codashop

Advertisement

The reporting system in Wild Rift is pretty similar to League of Legends, and can only be done once the game ends.

As there is no dedicated “report” button in-game players will first have to wait to reach the match stats screen, which comes right after the “Honor a teammate” option.

The stats or the scoreboard screen will have a warning icon in the top-right corner, and players need to tap it to begin the reporting process. Once clicked, there will be a box that will provide options for why the player is being reported.

Image via Riot Games

It’s important to note that upon leaving this screen and going back to the main menu, players will not get a second chance to reporting players.

Advertisement

Unlike in League of Legends, Wild Rift will not allow gamers to go to their profiles and report a player from the match history.

In case of cheating and third-party app abuse, Riot Games’ official support page allows for a video upload option, where players can take clips of suspicious behavior and upload them.

Reporting is one of the best solutions for dealing with disruptive behavior, and even though it might not look like it’s working at first, these things eventually pay off in the long run.