How to reset PUBG Mobile settings

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on the mobile platform.

There are various in-game settings that the players can change or set to default.

How to change settings in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: HowTo/YT)

PUBG Mobile's popularity has grown exponentially over the past couple of years and the game is now one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The popularity curve of the game has shown no signs of flattening.

The game allows the players to customize various in-game settings which can them help improve their game. There are some specific settings that may not suit the players, and they wish to reset the settings to default.

Here is how the players can reset the settings in the game.

Basic Settings

There is no reset button present for Basic setting. The players need to remember what all they have altered from these settings. However, if you have forgot what the default settings were, here are the settings which are present by default in the game.

Default Basic Settings

Graphics

Reset Graphics

Players can reset the graphics settings in PUBG Mobile by clicking on the reset screen button. Click on the graphics tab if you want to reset your graphics settings.

Controls

Reset Layout

Resetting the control layout in PUBG Mobile is really simple. There is a reset button that can be used used to reset the layout in the Controls section.

Vehicle

There are only three settings available for in-vehicle settings. The players can choose the first one if they want to use the default setting provided by the game.

Default Vehicle Setting

Sensitivity

The sensitivity settings can be set to either low/medium/high. The players can later take these settings as a base and customize them as per their preference.

High sensitivity settings

It is recommended to save the sensitivity settings to cloud, or you might end up losing the sensitivity settings later.

Pickup

Reset Pickup

The Pickup settings in PUBG Mobile can be reset just by clicking on the Defaults button.

Audio

Default Audio (High)

The Audio settings are based on personal preference, and the players can set it at High, Low or Ultra.

Language

The various language options

Players can change the game's interface language by click on the Language Tab in settings.