How Resident Evil Village was shot: Behind the scenes footage of Lady Dimitrescu, Ethan, and others

Resident Evil Village is a masterpiece in its own right, and despite the many criticisms the game has received for various reasons, it can be said that the game is the best in the franchise to date.

While Biohazard is also a great game in its own right, the storyline of Resident Evil Village has many twists and turns, alongside many franchise lore and secrets for players to come across while exploring in-game.

According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village has enjoyed rapid sales and the highest peak player count in the franchise to date. The popularity of Lady Dimitrescu has also played a significant role in promoting the game.

The reception that fans gave the character was so strong that even the art director of Resident Evil Village, Tomonori Takano, reached out to fans and thanked them for their love and support. However, none of it would be possible without the technology that went into making the game despite all the above factors.

Resident Evil Village Steam Launch Weekend stats



- Highest peak player count ever in Resident Evil Franchise history

- 2nd highest peak players ever for a Capcom game

- 3rd highest peak players ever in the horror genre (#1 single player horror)

- Total peak players 106,631 pic.twitter.com/n1gf0pNA1w — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 8, 2021

Through the miracle of motion capture, the developers were able to bring to life the characters and even the environment in which the scenes were set. Although the brilliant voice acting did play a significant role in making the game a huge success, none of it could have happened without motion capture technology.

Resident Evil Village: Behind the Scenes

With the evolution of technology, there are advances in every sphere of life, including Esports and gaming. Motion capture has made it easier than ever for developers to create games such as Resident Evil Village. Footage from behind the scenes shows that every character in the game was created using motion capture.

the making of resident evil village pic.twitter.com/Su1RiJEKsl — best of video games (@bestofvidgames) May 9, 2021

Motion capture has reached such a height that the voice actors behind the characters lent their voices to the game, body movements, and expressions. It's genuinely fascinating to see how far technology has come, and with time it will only get better.

The developers played a significant role during the motion capture sequences by enacting scenes from the game to give the actors a clear understanding of what was needed. This game was made with a lot of love and passion by the developers and others who were a part of the project.

With Resident Evil Village spearheading the horror genre at the moment, it shouldn't be too long before Capcom starts dropping hints at another Resident Evil game. With technology rapidly progressing, players should expect even more lifelike and larger-than-life characters to be brought into the fold for the next game in the franchise.

