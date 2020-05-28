How to fix Phantasy Star Online 2 PC NA Download Error 17 No. 140 

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 released in North America yesterday. The MMO community had been eagerly waiting for this game. However, there were a few issues with the said release. Phantasy Star Online PC NA version was made available to download only using Microsoft Store.

We all know how buggy the Microsoft Store can be while downloading. The same problem has been encountered with Phantasy Star Online 2 too. Many players haven't been able to download the game. Some players, after downloading the 11.5 GB game launcher, faced the error "Error 17 No. 140".

Phantasy Star Online 2 Error 17 ScreenShot

The game's developers haven't launched any official fixes or patches for the same. However, upon researching about the error code 17, we came across some possible fixes.

How to fix Phantasy Star Online ERROR 17?

To resolve this issue, players must have at least 100+ GB of free space in the disk drive.

So, make sure the directory you choose to download and install the game has 100 GB plus free storage. If you still face the Error 17, let us explore some other issues that might be causing it.

At the outset let us understand what is Error 17.

Error 17 is an Windows error that pops up when the computer gets confused about using the correct device driver required to run a particular game or process.

In my previous error fixes for Phantasy Star Online PC version, I mentioned some pre-requisites; make sure you go through that piece too.

Now, to resolve Error 17, you have to update your Windows 10 to the latest version. If you have a pirated Windows copy, you can't run the game until and unless you get the most recent version of the operating system.

In this regard, it is to be noted that your Microsoft Store is updated before you initiate the download of the 11.2 GB Launcher of Phantasy Star Online 2.

I didn't face Error 17 No. 140 during installation of Phantasy Star Online 2 as I ensured I addressed all the pre-requisite requirements in this regard. We hope these fixes work for you too.