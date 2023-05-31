How to respec health and stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor, does not explain every aspect of its gameplay to the players. Instead, the game organically familiarizes them with its more complex in-game systems via moment-to-moment gameplay and exploration. One hidden mechanic is the ability to reallocate points spent on upgrading Link's health and stamina.

Health and stamina are two of the most essential stats you will need to upgrade in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The whole point of completing more than 150 Shrines in the game is to get the maximum number of "Blessing of Light" to upgrade Link's base health and stamina gauge to near maximum.

However, since the resource used to upgrade health and stamina is basically the same, it is a gamble on which stat you should choose when you finally collect four or more "Blessing of Light." Fortunately, if you want to reallocate the upgrade points between the two stats, you can do so in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily respec health and stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Respec health and stamina using the Cursed Statue in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Reallocating your stat points in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom isn't as difficult as in other mainstream action RPGs, such as FromSoftware's Dark Souls 3, where you can only respec your stat points for a certain amount of time, that too, after completing certain prerequisites. In Tears of the Kingdom, to respec your stats, i.e., health and stamina, you first need to find a Cursed Statue.

You unlock the Cursed Statue as part of the "Who Goes There!" side quest. During the quest, you will come across a tunnel, at the end of which you will see a set of rocks blocking your way. Smash them to progress. Behind the rock on the right, you will find the Cursed Statue, allowing you to respec your stats.

The process to respec your stats is as follows:

Talk to the Cursed Statue and choose to sell your "Essence," i.e., one heart container or stamina vessel.

Once you choose your Essence for sacrifice, you must sell it to the Cursed Statue.

Selling your Essence will grant you 100 Rupees; however, if you want to reallocate your previously sold Essence, you can simply purchase it back for 120 Rupees.

Purchasing Essence will grant you the ability to choose between health and stamina.

While the process of reallocating stat points might seem a little tedious, it is fairly easy once you get the hang of it. The only obstacle you must overcome to respec your stat points is finding the Cursed Statue and completing its side quest.

