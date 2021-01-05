How to respond to Johnny at the Oil Fields and get free rewards in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand is one of the prominent NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of instances where players need to interact with Johnny because he is technically the guide in the game.

However, even when interacting with Johnny, choosing a specific dialogue has a lot of repercussions later on in the game.

How to Correctly Respond to Johnny in the Oil Fields in Cyberpunk 2077

Towards the end of the "Chippin' In" side mission, players will have to go to the oil fields to discover Johnny's body. There's a dialogue sequence that occurs at that time which has the potential to trigger a secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, before coming to that part, Chippin' In in Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of amazing rewards that it has to offer. Firstly, players get a replica of Johnny Silverhands' samurai jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

Through the course of the mission, players have to defeat a character called Grayson. After defeating him, players can obtain Johnny's gun. This can be found right at Grayson's feet. At this point, players have the choice to either kill Grayson or leave him alive.

If the player chooses to leave Grayson alive in Cyberpunk 2077, they'll get a key to a shipping container from him. This shipping container contains the Porsche that Johnny Silverhand used to drive. Retrieving this car makes it a permanent addition to the players' garage.

Now, once the players have reached the oil fields, and they've discovered Johnny's grave, a dialogue triggers.

"Let's do something about that." Players need to inscribe Johnny's initials when the prompt comes up.

"The Guy who Saved My Life."

"Nah, f**ked that up too."

"What do you want from me?"

"OK. But as second chances go, this is your last."

"You were a real di*k in the beginning."

"When you said you let down your friends..."

"Yeah, I'll call Rogue."

Choosing these dialogues can potentially trigger a secret ending. This ending requires a 70% friendship with Johnny. Getting it wrong at this stage can be very damaging, leaving that ending locked until the next Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.