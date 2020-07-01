How to restore PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings and controls

Sensitivity settings and controls are two of the most important elements to consider when playing PUBG Mobile.

Here is a list of steps to restore or change your PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings and controls.

PUBG Mobile has attracted the interest of several e-sports professionals across the globe and continues to pave the way for future gamers.

These professionals spend around ten or more hours a day playing PUBG Mobile to master the game's core aspects so that they can outwit opponents in the various tournaments and leagues. Each pro chooses a specific set of sensitivity and control settings that suit their playstyle the best.

However, some casual players who follow these settings do not get the same results that the pros do. There is a very simple explanation for this. A user should always try to build their own settings as each player receives and processes data differently. Copying settings from the professionals will, therefore, not help you in the long run.

In this article, we have listed the steps you can take to change or reset your sensitivity and control settings in PUBG Mobile.

Steps for changing your PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings

Step 1: Open your settings tab and go to sensitivity.

Step 2- Go to Low and then switch back to the customise tab. It will change to its default value. You can then either change it or keep it the same.

Steps for changing your controls to default in PUBG Mobile

Step 1- Go to your settings tab and click on the 'Log Out' button to leave your account.

Step 2- After that, you will be redirected to the login screen of the game.

Step 3- Click on Repair button and un-uncheck every box. Check 'Restore Default Settings' and press OK.

Step 4- Restart your game and log into your account. You will notice that your controls have been changed back to the default settings.