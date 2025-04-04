In Inzoi, you can hack into ATMs and rob them. However, just like in real life, every crime comes with consequences. If you’re not careful, things can go south for you pretty fast. If you want to walk away with a lot of money from these machines, you must play smart.

Ad

In this article, we'll explore how to rob an ATM in Inzoi.

What to do before robbing an ATM

Before you even think about robbing an ATM, there are a few things you must take care of first.

Karma level

To unlock the "Hack ATM" option, you first need a "Bad" Karma level. You can do this by scamming people, interacting negatively with other Zois, and making other bad choices.

Ad

Trending

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@djd3monx)

Programming skills

Ad

You must also have Level 6 Programming skills to hack an ATM. If your skills aren’t up to the mark, you can level them up by working on a computer or tablet. If you don't have these devices, just read books like "Complete Guide to Programming."

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@djd3monx)

Social disorder

Ad

To keep track of your progress, you can also set your ambition to "Social Disorder." Just head to your Zoi card in the bottom-right corner of your screen and switch your ambition to it. This will unlock a series of goals designed to help you become a famous hacker. These goals will help you improve your skills and commit scams along the way until you become ready to rob an ATM.

Ad

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@djd3monx)

How to rob an ATM

Once you've taken care of everything, find the nearest ATM. Before you do anything, check your Zoi’s mood; a good mood increases your chances of success. When you're ready, access the ATM, select "Karma Action," and choose "Hack" to attempt the robbery.

Ad

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@TagBackTV)

At this point, things can go in a few different directions. If you’ve done everything properly, you’ll successfully hack the ATM and walk away with the cash. But if your Zoi is tired, hungry, or has any needs, the ATM will electrocute them on the spot. Another possibility is if a cop witnesses you while you attempt to rob an ATM, you will be arrested and sent to jail.

Ad

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@djd3monx)

You cannot rob an ATM just by pressing a button — it requires skill, planning, and a little luck. Whether you get rich, end up in jail, or get shocked depends entirely on your choices. So, if you’re aiming for a successful heist, make sure your Zoi is fully prepared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.