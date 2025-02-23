Romancing Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a fun and unexpected twist in the narrative, giving players a unique storyline to explore. Unlike Henry’s other romantic pursuits, romance with Black Bartosch is tied to the main questline, specifically during the "For Victory!" mission. To initiate this romance, players must make the right choices and be in the right place at the right time.

If you’re curious about how to romance Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Romancing Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Meeting Bartosch at the training grounds

Meeting Bartosch at the training ground (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube@dirty kebab)

The chance to romance Black Bartosch starts prior to the banquet in the For Victory! mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You have to start by finding him at the training grounds in Trosky Castle. If you had spoken with Sir Otto von Bergow following the mission Back in the Saddle, he would have offered to meet Bartosch and reward him. This is the first step in opening the romance route.

Go to the training grounds at the southwest part of Trosky Castle. Black Bartosch can most likely be found there, instructing the soldiers. Typically, after the mission For Whom the Bell Tolls, you can only speak with him to have training sessions or a dice game. However, during “For Victory!” his dialogue options expand.

Speak to him and exhaust all dialogue options, especially those related to his presence at Trosky Castle. This conversation is crucial, as it builds the rapport needed to unlock the romantic interaction later on. Make sure you’ve completed all the dialogues before the feast. Once done, proceed with your tasks or wait until evening to attend the feast.

Making the right moves at the feast

Initiate conversation with Bartosch (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube@ Stone Edge Gaming)

At the feast, Bartosch stands by the window behind Otto von Bergow's table, looking quite bored with his guard duty. This is the ideal time to go talk to him. Start a conversation, and you'll be given a number of dialogue choices. You need to choose the correct responses in order to advance the romance.

Begin by selecting the option for dialogue: "What about the local girls?". This has Bartosch providing a half-baked reason, suggesting other interests on his part. Henry is able to notice this and reply with, "I reckon I know what you're getting at". There's a lot riding on having a decent enough impression stat, though, so you need to get that one set up first.

If you do it right, Bartosch invites Henry to his chambers for a "nightcap", but Henry doesn't say yes right away. To leave the door open for the romance, choose "Alright, but maybe later?". This allows you to complete other side quests or activities before ending the evening.

When you're prepared, go back to Bartosch and choose the dialogue: "Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?" This ends the evening, finishing the feast and activating the romance scene. Make sure all other quests are done before this option, as it completes the quest sequence.

Why romance Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube@ Stone Edge Gaming)

Romancing Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t just about the scene itself. It adds depth to Henry’s character and provides a unique narrative experience. Bartosch’s story is compelling, and his reserved demeanor adds a layer of mystery to the romance.

It also rewards players who pay attention to dialogue and character interactions, highlighting the game’s commitment to immersive storytelling.

