How to romance Hori Hidemasas in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released, and players are already exploring Feudal Japan as Yasuke and Naoe. Being an RPG, it allows gamers to befriend and romance other NPCs, similar to other titles in the genre. These relationships don't have any impact on the story but add to the immersion and overall experience.

Ad

Hori Hidemasa is one such NPC that you can romance, and this article will explain how to do it in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to romance an NPC in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Both protagonists can romance same and opposite-sex NPCs (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Romancing a character first requires triggering their quest in the game. You can flirt with specific NPCs by selecting the heart icon next to the dialogue option during a conversation. This will trigger a dialogue box to appear with a Cupid heart, which can initiate an intimate sequence between your protagonist and the other character.

Ad

Trending

Both Naoe and Yasuke are free to engage in same- and opposite-sex relationships with other NPCs. While the romance mechanic is a fun addition, there is no actual reward that can be gained from this. Also, it is possible to have romantic encounters with all available options without worrying about being loyal to just one character.

Romance guide for Hori Hidemasas in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Hori Hidemasas can be found in the Otsu, Omi area of the map (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

You need to play as Yasuke to romance Hori Hidemasas since this relationship option is exclusively available to the Samurai. This character is part of a side quest called "The Betrayers," which can be initiated by talking to Hori Hidemasas in the Otsu, Omi region of the map.

Ad

Once the mission begins, locate Nobunaga's betrayers and deal with them. During a conversation with Hori Hidemasa, select the "Meeting you was my reward" dialogue, which will trigger the intimate cutscene between Yasuke and him.

This marks the end of the guide for romancing Hori Hidemasas in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.