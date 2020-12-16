How to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077

Romance is one interesting concept which CD Projekt RED has successfully incorporated in Cyberpunk 2077. Players can be romantically involved with a lot of characters, depending upon their sexual orientation.

Judy Alvarez is one of many characters that players can be romantically involved with but just like Panam, she's got her own requirements.

How to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Just like Panam, Judy also has her preferences. She'll only be attracted to a female V with a feminine voice type. Players meet Judy pretty early in the game, during the mission "The Heist."

Although she happens to be one of the romanceable characters, Judy is only interested in a female V (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Players won't meet Judy after that for a while. She'll only resurface again in Act II. Players can go to Judy to enquire about Evelyn and her whereabouts. Post completing the "Double Life" main story, players will get a call from Judy 24 hours later, which begins the "Both Sides, Now" side quest.

Once that side quest is completed, more side quests from Judy keep coming in, so players need to keep an eye on their phones to stay up to date with her quests.

Once all the side quests are completed, players will face the final side quest called Pisces. In this mission they'll face many time based choices. Refusing to go along with Maiko's plan or refusing payment from Maiko is what players need to choose if they want to begin a romantic angle with Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once that mission is complete, players need to wait for another 24 hours in Cyberpunk 2077 to receive the Pyramid Song side quest from Judy where they can finally meet and start getting intimate.

One bonus about Cyberpunk 2077 is that the developers have made sure to equally represent individuals from all orientations in the game, especially when it comes to the romantic involvements.