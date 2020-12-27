How to romance Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077

Former bass player of Samurai, Kerry Eurodyne, is one of the main potential love interests in Cyberpunk 2077, designed specifically for male characters.

The players have to complete certain quests in order to earn a romantic tête-à-tête with Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077.

Romancing Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077

Kerry Eurodyne is more of an NPC who is introduced in menial side jobs and is thereby quite easily overlooked. He is almost invisible until Act 3 of Cyberpunk 2077, where the main character happens to chance upon him - a result of following the quests that Johnny gives him. Kerry's romantic interests revolves around men, hence, anyone who hopes of romancing him would have to play as a male V.

Encountering Kerry

During the course of the campaign in flashback sequences, players will come across Kerry. Players will be introduced to the quest called Chippin' In, which they need to complete in order to meet Kerry further down the line.

This is the beginning of Act 3, where the players are fated to meet Kerry. Based on the completion of Chippin’ In and how it ends, two more quests – Holdin’ On and Blistering Love, will be added to the quest list.

The end of the quest Blistering Love marks the beginning of the quest Holdin' On, where V is personally introduced to Kerry by Johnny.

Romancing Kerry

In order to trigger a romantic sequence with Kerry, V is required to complete the two side jobs that will allow him to make a move on Kerry. The first side job being Off The Leash which is the first quest that entails dialogues relevant to romance. This dialogue based quest takes Kerry and V to a balcony where they communicate properly for the first time In Cyberpunk 2077.

During this quest, players need to choose the flirtatious options and make sure to flirt with him. Soon, the option of kissing Kerry will be provided. 24 hrs after kissing Kerry, V receives a call from him where he acquires the last side job and the final quest called Boat Drinks.

V travels to the marina in Wellsprings to meet Kerry at the stipulated time. This combat-free quest seals the romance of Kerry and V based on these recommended dialogue choices in Cyberpunk 2077.

“Ahoy back atcha.”

“What’s this all about?”

“I’ll bite. Tell me about the loops.”

“And you need company for that?”

“Epiphany? Sounds more like maturity.”

“[Stand] Let’s play!”

“Let’s rip the whole f*****' boat apart.”

“[Kiss]”

“[Hug] Pencil me in.”

Should the player refuse to help Kerry during this quest, V is given a choice again where Johnny intervenes and advises him to help Kerry. However should players choose this option, the relationship does follow, but how it all effects the storyline in the longer run remains uncertain in Cyberpunk 2077.