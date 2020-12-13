Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of romance options available for V in the game. Panam is a potential romantic interest in the game for the protagonist.

Players come across Panam as a part of the main storyline, and they can possibly take on her side quest. Successfully completing the quest can potentially result in a romantic relationship.

How to romance Panam in Cyberpunk 2077

To start things off, it's worth mentioning that Panam is straight. Even though female V can interact with Panam and complete the side quest, there's no romantic entanglement at the end. Panam happens to be interested in a male V only.

For a male V, romancing Panam is very simple and direct in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will have to complete the side quests to win her favor and make certain choices during the missions. But most of the work will be done by Panam herself provided the players make the right choices.

Players should pick all dialogue choices which allows V to be flirty with Panam.

Here are the choices that players need to pick to successfully romance Panam:

Ghost Town – Players need accept the drink to initiate.

– Players need accept the drink to initiate. Life After Wartime – While speaking to Saul, the player needs to defend Panam.

– While speaking to Saul, the player needs to defend Panam. Riders on the Storm – Players need to get slightly touchy with Panam while riding with her.

– Players need to get slightly touchy with Panam while riding with her. With a Little Help From My Friends – The player should avoid telling Saul Panam's plan and touch her hand here.

– The player should avoid telling Saul Panam's plan and touch her hand here. Queen of the Highway – The player needs to get cozy with Panam here.

If the player selects all these options and does things correctly, the player has the option to get intimate with Panam in Cyberpunk 2077.

To sum things up in short, out of all the romantic options the player can have in this game, Panam is one of the options which is more or less straightforward in terms of approach.