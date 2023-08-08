How to romance Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3?

When you begin your journey on Baldur's Gate 3, Shadowheart is the second NPC you encounter, following your introduction with Lae'zel. In fact, you have to help the former escape from the pod where she's held captive. After you help her escape, she will offer to join your squad and adventures. Like every companion in the game, not only can she become your squad mate, but you can also romance her.

Larian Studios' latest release has become an instant hit with the community and is wracking up massive numbers. One of the game's biggest strengths is the freedom it offers players. Depending on your relationship with your companions, you can romance them.

The same applies to Shadowheart. You can make her your in-game partner by following some simple steps.

Shadowheart romance options in Baldur's Gate 3

There are specific prerequisites for romancing her in Baldur's Gate 3, such as having sufficient approval. The best way to get this meter up is by making decisions she approves of. However, there are specific additional steps you need to take aside from increasing the approval meter.

Make sure that your approval rating with Shadowheart is high enough before you attempt the Save the Refugees side quest.

You will have to side with the Tieflings and save them for the mission to end.

Celebrations will follow, and you will be able to share a drink with her (given your approval rating is high).

This will allow you to kiss her for the first time and establish a relationship between her and your custom character.

If you choose to enter into a relationship with her, note that you can't romance any other companions (without breaking your relationship with her).

How to get Shadowheart's approval in Baldur's Gate 3

You must make positive decisions to win the daughter of Shar's approval. These include:

Avoiding violence at all costs.

Being compassionate with animals and other NPCs.

Saving innocent people in side quests.

Perceiving lies.

A dislike for Giths (be careful if you have Lae'zel in your party).

Even if you choose not to romance her, she is a highly-potent ally in Baldur's Gate 3, thanks to her spells and abilities. She has plenty of options to heal herself and her allies, which becomes more potent as she levels up.

Aside from heals, she can provide several defensive buffs to her allies during battle. With proficiency in single-handed weapons, Shadowheart could prove to be extremely useful for squad balance.