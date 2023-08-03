How to save everyone from the burning building in Baldur's Gate 3?

The mission to rescue victims from the burning building does not grant you immediate rewards; it provides gratitude in Baldur's Gate 3. Making good choices will build trust in the realms, and since the game revolves around actions and consequences, accepting to save survivors means doing good deeds. There are NPCs that are trapped inside the crumbling building. You can save them by heading to the Risen Road.

Before saving them from fire, you must carry some useful spells in advance, formulate a plan, and strategize properly. It would help if you cooperated as you have the power to control dialogs. This article is a detailed guide on rescuing victims from the burning building in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to rescue survivors from the burning building in Baldur's Gate 3?

Saving Counsellor Florrick (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you get near the entrance gate, you hear voices getting louder. There are soldiers in a desperate situation, and they want you to rescue victims from the fire and suffocation who are stuck behind the wreckage. A female warrior asks for help, and you can use your Strength to push the broken gate.

This mission is tricky because you must respect the time given to you to rescue people. If you are late to save them, they will die. If you rescue them and get caught on fire, both will die, including you. Keeping that in mind, let's proceed further into saving lives.

Saving Counsellor Florrick in Baldur's Gate 3

How to save Counsellor Florrick (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you arrive at Risen Road, look at the right side of the gate, where there is a Shattered Wine Barrel. Use your attacks and break it down. Head inside and move towards the left-hand corner of the room. Keep heading left, and a new cutscene appears as you get close to the door.

Counsellor Florrick is trapped inside that door. There are two ways to open it. One is to get the key from the innkeeper or use your Strength to break it down. The process to break the door may vary, as some players claim they can also damage it using melee attacks. Please do so, and run for safety with her.

Saving Benryn in Baldur's Gate 3

How to rescue Benryn (Image via Larian Studios)

Saving Benryn is one of the challenging tasks in Baldur's Gate 3. He is in the exact location where you have rescued Counsellor Florrick. Since it does not matter which character you are playing with, you can save him with any.

Benryn is locked behind the entrance gate; the only way to save him is by clearing the wreckage. So, remove it, get inside, and start moving straight towards the stairs. Climb it up, and when you reach the top, move left. You will see a door; break it and save him.

One crucial piece of information, destroying the door will cause an explosion, damaging you in the process. You will see Benryn trapped inside the room once you enter; you can help him with the Strength or Investigation check. Be careful to cast Create Water on Benryn because he is mortally wounded.