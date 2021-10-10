How to save the game in Metroid Dread

Fans have waited a long time for Samus Aran to return and can now dive right into Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread is an unforgiving entry to the franchise. There aren't many tutorials. Instead, it throws you right to the wolves. This can be very overwhelming for those who are new to the Metroid series.

One aspect of the game all players will need to know is how to save. Metroid Dread is a game that should be saved quite often because it only gets harder and harder as you go. To do that, you'll have to find a Save Station.

How to save your Metroid Dread game

Samus moving through Metroid Dread. (Image via Nintendo)

There is no save option through the pause menu or settings area of Metroid Dread. A Save Station or Network Station is the only way to save your progress.

Save Stations and Network Stations are quite abundant in Metroid Dread. You can't miss them, but you can certainly pass by them without saving. Make sure you save each time you come across one.

A Network Station marked on the map. (Image via Nintendo)

The first one appears early on in Metroid Dread. You will encounter a Network Station. Stand in the white area in the center of the station. A prompt will appear asking if you would like to save.

Once you unlock the full map, Save Stations will appear as yellow rooms. Network Stations in Metroid Dread are where Samus connects with ADAM to upload information about ZDR.

Save Stations are unlit at first, but become illuminated once Samus interacts with them to save the game. These will both be listed as Network Station or Save Station on your in-game map.

Samus at a Save Station. (Image via Nintendo)

Metroid Dread has no auto-save feature, either. That makes recurrent saving a crucial part of gameplay. Save often because whenever Samus dies, she'll be sent back to the last save point you used.

If the last time you saved was a few Save Stations prior, then you will have to head through portions of Metroid Dread that you have already completed. It can't be stressed enough that you need to save as frequently as possible.

