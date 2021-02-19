How to scan the QR code in Genshin Impact for the 'Wish Upon a Lantern' event

Wish Upon a Lantern event for patch 1.3 is live now, and PlayStation players need to scan a QR code in Genshin Impact to join the event.

PlayStation users can participate via the portal link in the event mail (Paimon Menu > Mail). (Note: Do not delete the event mail.)



And if players with to participate using third-party accounts, they just need to link it to their miHoYo account here https://t.co/MDwrs7R4Oq https://t.co/bylRL1GCn3 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

Players on PlayStation have received an email containing a unique QR code in Genshin Impact. They will need to scan this QR code in Genshin Impact with their smartphones to access the Wish Upon a Lantern event.

iOS users can use the in-built camera's QR scanner to read their respective QR codes.

However, Android users are not as fortunate as they might have to download and install a QR code scanner from the Google Play Store. Once the player has installed the QR scanner, they will have to point their camera towards the QR code in Genshin Impact with the scanner turned on.

Successfully scanning the QR code in Genshin Impact will allow PlayStation players to join the Wish Upon a Lantern event. Players will split one billion primogems with other top performers.

QR code in Genshin Impact for the Wish Upon a Lantern event

To participate in the Wish Upon a Lantern event in Genshin Impact, players will need to be at least level 10 in their Adventure Rank.

Wish Upon a Lantern is a web event in Genshin Impact which began on February 19th and is scheduled to end on February 26th.

However, the entire duration of the web event has been segregated into three separate factions by MiHoYo.

The first period or the "Lantern Release Times" will last from February 19 to February 25. The second period of "Finalization Time" will last for a period of 20 hours on February 26th.

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

The "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event has officially begun!



Click here to go to the event page>>>https://t.co/jMT5w9pR2T



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/IWHdjLC4xy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/I51oKdLkUu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

Players will collect any rewards that they earn from this web event from February 26 once the Finalization Time period has ended until March 4th.

The Wish Upon a Lantern has brought forward many rewards for players to win, including a massive sum of primogems.

Players on PC and Mobile devices will access this web event on Genshin Impact through the online portal. However, PlayStation players must scan the QR code in Genshin Impact to participate in the event.