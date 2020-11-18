Score streaks have always been an integral part of the Call of Duty franchise, since the inception of Modern Warfare in 2007.

In Cold War, score streaks are being pushed to the forefront of the multiplayer scene. These help level the playing field between veterans and new players who are just stepping into the multiplayer zone on Call of Duty.

What are Score Streaks in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Score streaks are easier to achieve than kill streaks in Call of Duty. Kill streaks vanish after the player dies, but score streaks keep adding up, no matter how many times the player dies.

Image Credits: Activision

Here's a list of the score streaks available in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War:

Combat Bow : Arrows that burn targets and the surrounding area

: Arrows that burn targets and the surrounding area RC-XD : Gives players a remote controlled car that explodes on command.

: Gives players a remote controlled car that explodes on command. Spy Plane : Shows enemy positions through fog of war.

: Shows enemy positions through fog of war. Counter Spy Plane : Scrambles enemy mini-maps and disables hostile SAM Turrets for a small duration.

: Scrambles enemy mini-maps and disables hostile SAM Turrets for a small duration. Armor : Reduces incoming bullet damage and is destroyed after it absorbs too much.

: Reduces incoming bullet damage and is destroyed after it absorbs too much. Care Package : Airdrop a random score streak.

: Airdrop a random score streak. Sentry Turret : Deploys a computer-controlled turret that targets enemy players and equipment.

: Deploys a computer-controlled turret that targets enemy players and equipment. Napalm Strike : Launches a targeted carpet strike of explosive napalm.

: Launches a targeted carpet strike of explosive napalm. Artillery Strike : Launches three targeted explosive strikes. Unused strikes can be deployed.

: Launches three targeted explosive strikes. Unused strikes can be deployed. Cruise Missile : Steer a trio of missiles with boost and air brake controls.

: Steer a trio of missiles with boost and air brake controls. Air Patrol : Calls in a squadron of fighter jets to destroy enemy air support.

: Calls in a squadron of fighter jets to destroy enemy air support. War Machine : Gives players an extra-powerful grenade launcher

: Gives players an extra-powerful grenade launcher Attack Helicopter : Calls in an armed, AI-controlled support helicopter.

: Calls in an armed, AI-controlled support helicopter. Chopper Gunner : Puts players in the gunner seat of a helicopter.

: Puts players in the gunner seat of a helicopter. VTOL Escort : Lay waste to enemy infantry and vehicles from the cockpit of a jet.

: Lay waste to enemy infantry and vehicles from the cockpit of a jet. Gunship: Players get to be the gunner in a close air support gunship

Score streaks can be earned by killing enemies in the game, or by assisting in a kill. Consecutive kills give a bonus score to players, which increases with each additional kill.

Players are also awarded points in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for completing objectives in the game, like holding a point, capturing an objective or planting a bomb in Search and Destroy mode.

The addition of score streams will make things easier for the players who love the multiplayer element of the game, be it veterans or new players.