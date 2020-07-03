How to set up split screen in Fortnite Season 3: 2020 edition?

The split screen feature allows two ore more players to play Fortnite using different IDs and controllers.

In this article, we tell you the procedure by which you and your buddies can enable this feature!

Credit: pinterest.com

Fortnite has many interesting features that sets it apart from its competitors, across platforms. While recently, we talked about how the game allows users to play from, and save progress in, the same ID over different devices, split screen is another feature that makes Fortnite truly enjoyable.

What this means is that two or more players can play Fortnite on the same screen, without having to use a second device. At present, Epic Games has not released any information about whether the feature will be rolled out in all devices, except perhaps mobile devices. The feature, however, is easy to use, and can be set up without hassles.

At present, the split screen feature is only available on Xbox and PlayStation, with no concrete plans to roll it out for the PC and mobile versions of Fortnite. Further, it must be noted that to use the feature, a player needs to make sure that he/she has another account logged in, and another controller that the second gamer can use.

Credit: digitaltrends.com

Fortnite: How to set up split screen on your console?

The steps to enable split screen in your console are quite easy, but still, users might struggle because of various reasons. To make the job easier, we have listed out the procedure for the same:

1. First and foremost, make sure that your console is connected to the internet, and a second controller and ID are also available. For Xbox One, one of the two IDs needs to have Xbox Live gold, while a PlayStation Plus account is not required to run Fortnite split screen on your PS console.

Credit: vbcdn.com

2. Navigate to the main menu and connect the second controller. The moment you do so, the system will prompt the player to choose his/her account. Make sure that you choose two different accounts.

3. And that’s all. Once you follow the two above steps, the second player should show up in the Fortnite lobby.

Credit: vbdn.com

One more thing to consider is that currently, the split screen mode is only available in squad and duo modes. For solo mode, sitting side by side will let you coordinate attacks on your enemies, giving you a distinct advantage. Whether the feature will become available in the future for team rumble and other modes is something Epic Games has not announced yet!