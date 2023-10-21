How to sign up for the Clash of Clans Town Hall 14 trophy race?

Clash of Clans has brought its popular Trophy Race Tournament to Clash Champs. For those unaware, this tournament is the best occasion to put players' trophy-pushing skills to the test and emerge as the champion. It also awards those who make it to the leaderboard with exclusive in-game items and precious Clash of Clans Gems.

To participate in the tournament, players must be at least Town Hall level 9. This article will further examine the registration procedure for this Clash of Clans Trophy Race tournament and other details.

Registration procedure for Clash of Clans Town Hall 14 Trophy Race

COC's post (Image via Supercell | X/Twitter)

The registration process for the forthcoming Town 14 Trophy Race tournament is as follows:

Step 1: Go through the Clash Camps: COC website or click here and create an ID.

Step 2: Enter your account's player tag.

Step 3: For the validation process, enter your API token.

Completing these procedures will register you in the Trophy Race tournament. You can participate via multiple accounts.

Clash of Clans Trophy Race Tournament Calendar for Town Hall 14 and 15

The tournament's calendar for Town Hall level 14 is as follows:

Sign-up date: October 14, 2023, 00:00 (UTC)

Tournament starts: October 30, 2023, 15:00 (UTC)

Sign-up ends: November 9, 2023, 15:00 (UTC)

Tournament ends: November 18, 2023 (the ending time is to be determined)

The tournament's calendar for Town Hall 15 is as follows:

Sign-up date: November 11, 2023, 00:00 (UTC)

Tournament starts: December 2, 15:00 (UTC)

Sign-up ends: December 14, 15:00 (UTC)

Tournaments ends: December 16, 15:30 (UTC)

Note that the tournament can be won by accumulating more trophies within a specific period. Hence, to maintain fair competition among participants, the following rules will be implemented:

Players with Town Hall 9 should at least have 1,500 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 10 should at least have 2,000 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 11 should at least have 3,000 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 12 should at least have 4,000 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 13 should at least have 4,500 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 14 should at least have 5,000 trophies.

Players with Town Hall 15 should at least have 5,500 trophies.

Prizes for the Clash of Clans Trophy Race tournament

Coming up on the tournament's leaderboard will ensure lucrative rewards. The top three winners in Town Hall 14 category will be rewarded with:

1st Place Holder: 1800 Gems, 3000 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, P.E.K.K.A Statue, and $150 (USD).

1800 Gems, 3000 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, P.E.K.K.A Statue, and $150 (USD). 2nd Place Holder: 900 Gems, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, Gold Pass, $100 (USD).

900 Gems, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, Gold Pass, $100 (USD). 3rd Place Holder: 450 Gems, 750 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, $75 (USD).

For Town Hall 15 category, players will be rewarded with the following items:

1st Place Holder: 2000 Gems, 3000 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, and other rewards are to be determined.

2000 Gems, 3000 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, and other rewards are to be determined. 2nd Place Holder: 1000 Gems, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, and other rewards are to be determined.

1000 Gems, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack, and other rewards are to be determined. 3rd Place Holder: 500 Gems, 750 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack

A Golden Egg will be awarded to a lucky player who finds it next to their name on the leaderboard. There'll also be giveaways of Pro Base Pack, in-game Gems, and exclusive COC items. Players will also receive 10 Champ Bucks per account registration, which is the cherry on top.

