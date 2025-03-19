How to sign up for Genshin Impact 5.6 Beta: Process, requirements, and deadline

The recruitment for the Genshin Impact version 5.6 Closed Beta Test has started and interested players can sign up for it until March 24, 2025. All you must do is fill out the survey form on the HoYoverse website while ensuring you meet the developer's criteria. This can be an exciting opportunity, considering that selected players get to experience the upcoming content of the game ahead of time.

That said, it is important to note that if selected, you will have to adhere to a strict non-disclosure agreement. If you wish to participate in it, the below section provides instructions on how to sign up for the Genshin Impact 5.6 Beta. It also covers other relevant information for the same.

Genshin Impact 5.6 beta application guide

As mentioned above, the deadline for the Genshin Impact 5.6 Beta sign-ups is March 24, 2025, following which the developer will not accept any applications. It is recommended you fill out the form sometime prior to the end date, as it may take some time to fill the form.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until sign-ups for the v5.6 Beta test close:

How to apply for the version 5.6 Beta test

To participate in version 5.6 Beta, follow these steps:

Head over to the official HoYoverse application page.

Log in with your in-game details.

Carefully fill out the form with the required information and submit it.

If you are selected for the CBT, you will soon hear from Paimon in your Discord DMs. However, it is important to note that only a few players are chosen and it is possible you may not be picked.

Prerequisites to apply for the version 5.6 Beta test

To be eligible for the CBT, you must meet the following criteria:

Log in using the correct HoYoverse account, as it will be the one on which you will be able to access it.

Make sure you have joined the official Genshin Impact Discord channel.

Confirm your Discord DMs are open to receiving messages from Paimon.

Ensure you are over the age of 18 at the time of applying.

Make sure you have a valid government-issued ID for verification, like a Driving Licence or Passport, and it is not expired.

Failing to meet any of the above-mentioned prerequisites will automatically disqualify your application.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

