How to sign-up for the early access of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Ubisoft’s next free-to-play title, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant just got announced and it brings a lot of new features alongside it.

The game was announced by Ubisoft during today’s worldwide reveal, where the newest aspects of the game were brought forward. Despite the many features the game brings to the table, none of them are readily accessible to fans of Ubisoft.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant announced



- 6v6 arena shooter

- free-to-play

- includes Tom Clancy games characters

- first test on August 5 for PC players (US, Canada)https://t.co/nY2hj7A7kX pic.twitter.com/hKAePFvXsL — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 19, 2021

Even though the game has been announced, the full-release is set sometime in the future. Currently, if a player wishes to enjoy Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, their only chance is to get early access through the official website of the game.

Here is how one can apply for early access of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

Everything to know regarding the early access of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

The latest free-to-play 6-v-6 arena shooter title from Ubisoft just got announced in today’s worldwide reveal. Among the many reveals, the core game mechanics and playable characters were included as features in today’s reveal of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

The game will receive its first test on August 5 for PC players hailing from the United States of America and Canada.

Here are the detailed steps to get early access of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant:

Go to the official site of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, playxdefiant.com.

After that, the PC users need to register by clicking on the PC option.

Then in the next window, the user needs to sign-up by giving their credentials.

After successfully logging in to their profile or signing up for a new one, the player will be successfully registered for the early access of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

Users can also register for other platforms, although only PC platform players from the US and Canada regions will stand a chance of getting early access on August 5.

While no tentative date has been revealed as to when the early access will be available for other platforms, there is still a chance that it may come to other platforms in a later phase or time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul