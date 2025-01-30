How to sign-up for Genshin Impact 5.5 Beta: Process, requirements, deadline, and more

The sign-ups for the Genshin Impact 5.5 Beta test are now live. Players can fill out the application form until February 4, 2025. While HoYoverse only selects a handful of participants from the pool, those who are picked will get to try out the contents of the upcoming patch before its release. However, there is a strict non-disclosure agreement that everyone must adhere to.

Read on to learn more about how to apply for the Genshin Impact 5.5 Beta test and its deadline.

Genshin Impact 5.5 beta application guide

The Genshin Impact 5.5 Beta test is expected to begin on February 12, 2025, and players who wish to participate can currently sign up by filling out a form on the HoYoverse website. The deadline for submission is February 4, 2025, after which you will not be able to submit details.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the sign-ups end:

How to apply for the version 5.5 Beta test

Let's look at the steps to apply for the closed beta test:

Head over to the official HoYoverse application link.

Log in with your in-game account details.

Complete the questionnaire carefully and submit it.

If chosen by HoYoverse, you will receive a DM from Paimon on your linked Discord account. However, note that only a handful of players are picked for the beta.

Prerequisites to apply for the version 5.5 Beta test

To apply for the 5.5 Beta test, you must meet the following criteria:

Log in with the HoYoverse account you wish to participate in the beta test with.

You must join the official Genshin Impact Discord channel.

Your Discord DM must be open to receive messages from Paimon.

You must be over 18 years of age at the time of application.

You must have a government-issued ID for verification, like a Driving Licence or Passport. It must not be expired at the time of application.

