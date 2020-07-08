How to sit out in Fortnite Season 3

Credit: youtube.com

Fortnite is a highly-addictive game, and players often choose to play for long hours at the same time. Furthermore, most players prefer to have the same team members for large periods of time. However, when you play Fortnite for long hours, there might be specific moments when you are just about to join the game but need to leave the system for one reason or another.

It might be that just as the game is about to start, your mother needs you in another room, or you urgently need to go to the bathroom. Generally, when you are in a party, your character needs to hold up the ready sign in order to enter the game. Not doing so will not only result in you not being able to join, but all your teammates as well.

Credit: polygon.com

However, in such situations, there is a way in which you can ‘sit out’ of the round, and allow your teammates to join a game without you getting kicked off the party. Using this feature not only lets them play a new game, it makes sure that you can still speak to your teammates to gain updates about any new game they might have joined without you.

This way, you can constantly talk to them as they play Fortnite without you, and join them again when they are done. In this article, we look at the procedure to sit out of games in Fortnite Season 3.

How to sit out of Fortnite matches?

The steps that you need to follow are pretty straightforward:

1. In the friends list menu towards the left of your screen, click on the small ‘gear‘ icon. Doing that will open a pop-up menu.

Credit: youtube.com

2. There will be three options in this menu: Online Status, Party Privacy and Participation.

3. Click on the 'Participation' icon, and switch it from ‘Playing’ to ‘Sitting out’.

Credit: youtube.com

4. Once you do that, ask your teammates to join a game.

5. If there is only one other person in your party, he will only be able to play singles matches, for obvious reasons. When this friend joins the game, his/her image will turn into a blue hologram, but you can still talk to him/her.

Credit: youtube.com

Once you are done checking, go complete your chores, come back, and switch the ‘Participation’ option back to ‘Playing’. This will allow you to rejoin the game!

You can watch the below video posted by kevinsmak on YouTube. He habitually posts Fortnite-related content: