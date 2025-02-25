How to solve 1-Shot Challenges in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The 1-Shot Challenge in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a tricky mini-game found in the Diamond Head bar located in District Five. This pool mini-game lets players earn rewards by scoring points, which can be obtained by playing standard matches or by completing the 1-Shot Challenges.

These challenges, which require players to sink balls in one shot under specific conditions, can be pretty tough to crack. Here’s how to complete each course in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Steps to solve 1-Shot Challenges in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Easy course breakdown in 1-Shot Challenge

Follow the angle shown for all three stages' 1-Shot Challenge - Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Stage 1: Mastering the Bounce shot

In the initial level of the Easy Course, you must pot the red ball in the bottom left corner pocket. Don't mind the wooden block that obstructs your path. The secret is to strike the red ball using the cue ball after it has bounced off the short rail. Set your shot well to ensure the angle is perfect.

Stage 2: A gentle touch

Precision is needed for the second stage instead of strength. Strike the red ball lightly on its right edge to shoot it into the pocket. Do not strike it hard, or the cue ball may bounce off the black balls that are standing at the table's rear end. A soft, controlled touch is the most important thing for clearing this level.

Stage 3: Utilizing the ramp

The last lesson of the Easy Course offers a challenge where the red ball is completely obstructed by wooden bricks. The only way to make this shot is by using the ramp. Position your cue ball to roll across the ramp so that it will jump over the obstacle and sink the red ball.

Tackling the normal course in 1-Shot Challenge

Follow the angle shown for all the three stages in the normal course' 1-Shot Challenge - Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Stage 1: Strategic rail bouncing

The first stage of the Normal Course tasks you with sinking the red ball in the top left corner pocket. To avoid the wall of 8 balls blocking your path, bounce the cue ball off the short rail. Carefully angle the shot so that it glides past the obstacle and knocks the red ball into the pocket.

Stage 2: Double rail trick

This is where the challenge starts to get interesting. In the second stage, the cue ball needs to bounce off both side rails to hit the red ball at just the right angle. Proper alignment is crucial, so visualize the angles before making the shot. Once you’ve got the hang of the double bounce, it’s a satisfying win.

Stage 3: Jumping the barrier

The last stage is all about precision and timing. There’s a wooden barrier obstructing the red ball, so you’ll need to use the ramp again. As in the Easy Course, align the shot to glide over the ramp and sink the red ball. The margin for error is tight, so don’t rush the shot.

Conquering the hard course in 1-Shot Challenge

Follow the angle shown for all the three stages in hard course' 1-Shot Challenge - Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Stage 1: Bouncing over the ramp

The Hard Course begins with a strong opening that asks you to hit the cue ball off the two Long Rails. The objective is to get around a ramp obstacle and pocket the red ball. The trick is to visualize the trajectory and strike the cue ball firmly enough to clear the ramp while maintaining the correct angle to sink the ball.

Stage 2: Angled wooden barrier shot

This stage involves using the first angled wooden barrier to your advantage. Bounce the cue ball off the top of the barrier, and it will deflect toward the red ball. Precision is everything in this shot. Make sure the angle is just right, or you’ll end up missing the pocket.

Stage 3: Trick shot off the roof

In the last stage, barriers made of wood are placed to resemble a house with a roof. You must strike the cue ball off the roof to hit the red ball. The shot may be difficult since the cue ball must have sufficient momentum to pass over the obstacle while remaining accurate enough to sink the red ball. It is very important to visualize the path before you shoot.

Defeating the legend course in 1-Shot Challenge

Follow the angle shown for all the three stages in the legend course' 1-Shot Challenge - Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Stage 1: Minimal adjustments for maximum impact

The first stage of the Legend Course might seem easy at first glance, but it demands precision. You need to hit the yellow ball just slightly from the side to nudge the red ball into the pocket. The adjustments are minimal, but they make all the difference between success and failure.

Stage 2: Perfect ramp precision

This is widely regarded as the most difficult shot in the 1-Shot Challenge. To sink the red ball, the cue ball must hit the ramp perfectly. Even the smallest miscalculation can ruin the attempt. The key is to place the cue ball at the exact spot that allows it to bounce off the ramp at the correct angle. Practice is the only way to master this shot in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Stage 3: Advanced ramp technique

The final stage in the Legend Course involves ignoring the first ramp and focusing on the second one. The goal is to hit the yellow ball so it flies over a row of 8 balls and sinks the red ball. This move is extremely risky, as the yellow ball can easily get stuck behind the row of 8 balls if the shot isn’t precise.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also aim to sink the yellow ball to reduce the risk of interference.

This sums up all the 1-Shot Challenges in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

