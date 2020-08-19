How to start training mode in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide variety of game modes that players can try out. Due to the prevalent rank system, the battle royale game has become very competitive, with players keen to reach the top tiers and play among the elite. However, to excel in the ranked mode, users would have to improve their overall gameplay.

For this purpose, Garena made provisions for training by adding the training mode to the game. In this article, we will talk about how to play the training mode in Free Fire.

Steps to start the training mode in Free Fire

To start the training mode in Garena ree Fire, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Press on the mode change option

Step 2: The various game modes will appear. Click on the ‘Training’ option present on the bottom of the screen.

Click on the training button.

Step 3: Click on the start button when ready to begin the training.

Click on the start button

Advertisement

What is the training mode in Free Fire?

The training mode in Free Fire is divided into three divisions so that players can practise different skills:

The three division of the training mode in Free Fire

Combat Zone – In this zone, the player is pitted against other users in an FFA (Free For All) match in a practice arena.

Social Zone – This zone consists of all the vehicles in the game, and users can drive them around and practise. It also has some in-game functions like ropeway.

Target Range – In the target range, players can work on their aim by shooting the various available targets. The weapons for the combat zone would have to be equipped in this sector.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players are often looking for these 'newbie' methods.)