How to stop the bleeding effect in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The bleeding effect is one of the most hazardous debuffs your character can face in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. When you're wounded, this condition slowly drains your health, leaving you vulnerable during combat or exploration. Luckily, there are various methods to halt the bleeding and recover. Whether you prefer using bandages, visiting bathhouses, or relying on potions, there’s a solution for every situation.

Let’s dive into the best ways to stop the bleeding effect and get back to full health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The impact of the bleeding effect in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Bleeding Henry in Fortuna quest' KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Bleeding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is far more than a health drop. It is a progressive and continuous health loss that is not self-arresting and can only be halted by some intervention. Bleeding depends on the location of the wound and the type of injury.

Mostly caused by axes, swords, and arrows, these wounds make one die rapidly if there is no immediate management and the bleeding persists. Besides lowering your health and obscuring sight, it takes away stamina, both major skills for a survival combatant fighting their way alive.

How do you stop the bleeding effect in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

1) Bandages

Bandages are your basic first aid tool to counter the bleeding effect in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. So, whenever you get a wound, the priority has to be getting a bandage to stop the bleeding process. Bandages can be found among merchants, looted from foes, and bought very early in the game. Always keep a few in your inventory, as you never know when you'll need them.

To apply a bandage:

Open your inventory. Select the bandage. Apply it to the wound.

If the wound isn't treated in time, it could become infected and make recovery longer and harder.

2) Healing at the Bathhouse

Taking a bath does heal you as well as increases your charisma (Image via Deep Silver)

Believe it or not, taking a bath in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 heals your wounds and subsequently stops bleeding. There are bathhouses scattered around the game world, which represent one of the ways to overcome health points. Besides stopping the bleeding, bathing gives you a minor charisma boost.

A bath also helps you heal 25% faster during sleep if you're clean before hitting the bed. So, don't overlook the power of a good bath — it's an easy and often overlooked way to stop the bleeding and recover quickly.

3) Sleep in a bed

Sleeping won’t stop bleeding, but it’s essential for full recovery after you’ve bandaged up.

Beds in inns, houses, or bandit camps can be used for resting.

can be used for resting. Sleep restores health naturally and is the best way to heal over time.

and is the best way to heal over time. If you sleep while clean, your healing rate is much faster.

After stopping the bleeding, find a bed and rest to recover completely.

4) Potions

After stopping the bleeding effect, you can start focusing on your character's full recovery of your character. Potions are a great method to recover fast. There are several healing potions in the game, each having a different effect:

Strong Aqua Vitalis: Cuts health loss by 50% and slows bleeding by 50% for 10 minutes.

Cuts health loss by 50% and slows bleeding by 50% for 10 minutes. Cockerel: Restores 20 energy, which would help you to get back in the fight once you have recovered.

Restores 20 energy, which would help you to get back in the fight once you have recovered. Strong Chamomile Brew: Recovers sleep four times faster and restores energy twice as fast.

Recovers sleep four times faster and restores energy twice as fast. Thick Blooded: It slows the bleeding, thus giving you a little more time before you have to stop it completely.

It slows the bleeding, thus giving you a little more time before you have to stop it completely. Strong Marigold Decoction: Restores 40 health points within one minute and cures hangovers instantly.

These potions can be purchased, crafted, or looted, so keep a few on hand. Once the bleeding effect is stopped, potions can be the key to returning to full fighting shape and being ready for quests.

