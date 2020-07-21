If you love playing PUBG Mobile on your laptop and are thinking of showcasing your talents by streaming the game on YouTube, then do not worry, as Sportskeeda will tell you how to do so.

If you are already playing PUBG Mobile on your laptop, you must be using an emulator. For those who want to try out the game on your laptops, know that you must have an emulator which will allow you to play PUBG Mobile. You can use Tencent Game’s very own emulator, Tencent Gaming Buddy, or use popular ones like BlueStacks.

How to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube using a laptop

Just ensure that you tick all the points in the list below and you will not face any problem.

1. Ensure that you have a laptop with a good processor and RAM, which will make sure that there is no lag while playing PUBG Mobile.

2. Make sure that you have a stable internet connection, as it will help stream the game smoothly without any troubles.

3. You need to download a software which will allow you to stream your game live. The most popular one that is used by gamers is Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Open Games Capture {Image: Quora (Mohit Saini)}

4. Open OBS on your laptop and click on the option ‘Game Capture’. You will find this in the settings icon located at the bottom of the screen.

5. Select PUBG Mobile as the game that you want to stream and then click ‘OK’ to continue.

Go to Stream now option. Image: digitalconqurer.com.

6. Open YouTube and head over to your channel. Click on ‘Creator Studio’. Go to the ‘LIVE STREAMING’ option and then click ‘Stream Now’.

7. After this, go to the Encoder Setup and copy your Server URL and Stream Key. Keep the Stream Key a secret, as this can be used by anyone to live stream using your channel.