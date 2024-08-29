How to summon the Speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws

Not long after arriving on the first planet Toshara, players will obtain the Speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws. This handy vehicle will be paramount in getting protagonist Kay Vess across the game's vast sandbox planet locales, from mission to mission. One of the many useful quality-of-life additions is the ability to summon the vehicle while almost anywhere in the open world.

This should let players make their escape or simply go exploring if they wish. This guide explains everything to know about summoning the Speeder biker in Star Wars Outlaws

How to call your Speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws

The Speeder is a necessary tool to explore all that is in store throughout each of Star Wars Outlaws' varied planets and moons (Image via Ubisoft)

The Speeder is first unlocked soon after landing on Toshara, the first major planet Kay visits throughout the engrossing narrative of the game. Once players have settled matters in the city of Mirogana, they are free to explore the outskirts and beyond on their bike.

Trending

Summoning the Speeder is as simple as pressing a button. Here are the controls on each platform:

On PC (Keyboard & mouse): T key

T key On PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S: Right D-Pad button

This will summon the vehicle to Kay's side and she can dismount it, allowing her to traverse great distances easily.

Note that it is the same button as Whistle, which lures unsuspecting enemies to Kay's location. If players can summon the vehicle, then the icon prompt for it should appear on the bottom right of the screen. If not, it will not appear indicating that the Speeder cannot be called at that location. Trying to summon it by pressing the button will have no effect either

These are often called Speeder Restricted areas and the player will be notified as such by a red warning label. This prompt usually appears in towns and settlements, like Mirogana. If players wish to summon the Speeder in a restricted area, simply approach a Speeder mechanic and interact with them to have the vehicle appear next to the shop.

It is also best to periodically upgrade it as the local fauna, denizens, and topography may not be friendly to the Speeder at all times. This is all to know about summoning Speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!