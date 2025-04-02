How to surf in Inzoi

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 02, 2025 20:47 GMT
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

While living simulated lives in Inzoi, Zois can engage in various activities, some of which are simple to locate when navigating the game's cities. Others require more effort to unlock, such as the ability to surf. For this, there are specific requirements before it is made available to action-hungry players.

This guide will help you learn how to surf in Inzoi.

Everything you need to know about surfing in Inzoi

Get your surfboard and begin surfing (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Get your surfboard and begin surfing (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

In Inzoi, surfing is not an option for those who have less than three fitness points. Hence, strengthening the ability to do so through various in-game activities, such as reading a book, is required before using a board in the water.

A surfboard can be used to practice paddling, thereby increasing your Zois' fitness points. Your character can also train with it, even if the surf option is turned off. Characters can be trained similarly across skill levels by using various exercise equipment, such as:

  • Squat Rack
  • Barbell
  • Pulldown Machine

There is an additional detail to look into for characters that are unable to surf after earning the three fitness points required. Look elsewhere if the option does not show up when interacting with a board on the beach. Only boards that are positioned close to the water permit this activity.

Where can you surf in Inzoi?

Only Bliss Bay residents can surf at this location (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Only Bliss Bay residents can surf at this location (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

An effective way to increase your fitness level in the game is to surf. Riding the waves can help you enhance your character's surfing abilities as well as satisfy their urge to surf. You also get some Meow Coins – a special currency in the game – if the action is completed to satisfy this need.

Although residents of Bliss Bay choose a Life of Excitement as their desired life and are more likely to request it, many characters may want to surf for various reasons. As a result, you merely need to visit the right location on the map to participate; you don't even need to buy a board.

Every city in the game has distinctive characteristics that allow Zois to engage in various activities based on the area, adding diversity to every environment. A Zoi must live at Bliss Bay in order to surf, as they cannot choose to do so from other living options available in the game.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
हिन्दी