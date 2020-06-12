GTA Vice City: How to swim in the game

GTA Vice City is an old classic from Rockstar Games that the players still enjoy.

There are no cheat codes to swim in the game but the players can install a mod to do so.

How to swim in GTA Vice City

Finding a gamer who hasn’t heard or played the GTA series is close to impossible. The fanbase of GTA Vice City is huge, and fans claim that it is still one of the best games in the GTA franchise.

GTA Vice City lets you control the protagonist Tommy Vercetti, whose story is about his rise through the ranks of Vice City.

In older games of the GTA franchise like the GTA III and GTA Vice City, falling into the ocean means direct death. However, the GTA franchise made swimming available in the later games.

According to the official game manual, the reason why players are unable to swim in the game is that the water around the Vice City is infested with sharks. So swimming in the water would mean that player would die.

Cheat code to swim in GTA Vice City

There are no cheat codes that let the players swim in GTA Vice City, but the players can swim in GTA Vice City using several mods.

Various mods of GTA Vice-City enable the character to swim in the game just like that in GTA San Andreas.

How to download GTA Vice City mod to swim in the game

GTA Vice City Mod that lets the player swim in the game. (Courtesy:gtainside.com)

Step 1: Download the mod from the gtainside website or click the link given below.

Download Link: Click Here to download the mod.

Step 2: Extract the zip file and copy all the data to the installation directory. Click the replace option when it pops up on the screen.

Step 3: Start the game. You can now swim in the game, just like San Andreas.

Note: Create a backup copy of the game in case you would like to revert to the original version.