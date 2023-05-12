How to switch voice language in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally out for Nintendo Switch. The much-awaited open-world adventure from Nintendo is easily one of 2023's most anticipated games. As a AAA release, expectations are riding high regarding its presentation as much as the gameplay. With the previous 2017 entry The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo incorporated full-blown voice acting for the first time in the series' history. This addition makes a return with this brand-new entry too.

With the returning cast for characters like Zelda and brand new ones for Ganondorf, it is clear that the audio aspect has not gone overlooked. This is especially evident with the number of voice language options.

Players can switch voice language in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom from the in-game menu

Players can change voice language at any time while playing. To do so, pause the game by bringing up the inventory. This can be done by pressing the Plus (+) button. From there, head to the right-most section labeled 'System.' Under this, select 'Options.' This brings up a variety of options dealing with gameplay elements.

The last category under this is Voice Language. Players can select between the following languages for spoken dialogue:

English

Japanese

French (France)

French (Canada)

German

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (Latin America)

Italian

Russian

This is pretty much in line with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild's voice options. After selecting the desired language, simply back out, and the changes should take effect. The next time players encounter an audio prompt, it will be in the chosen language. This is a great accessibility option for gamers around the globe.

Note that there are no restrictions either. Players are free to change voices as many times as they want. There is no need to exit the title screen or wait for changes to be made either since the effect is instantaneous.

What is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom about?

The latest mainline entry in Nintendo's iconic action-adventure series might be their most ambitious yet. Players will step back into the boots of the Hero of Time Link as he battles a newly resurrected evil called Ganondorf.

After the events of the last game, a mysterious force has managed to revive the evil Demon King to its full power. With Princess Zelda nowhere to be found, it is up to the brave hero to save the kingdom of Hyrule from disaster again.

New narrative elements weave their way into the story in the form of the Zonai, a mysterious extinct tribe that has something to do with the kingdom's creation. However, it is the gameplay that is the star of the show here.

As an evolution of Breath of the Wild, players explore the expansive world and interact with its many gameplay and physics systems. There are emergent solutions to problem-solving at every turn. The series' new direction has been met with wonder and praise thus far.

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, 2023. It is available only on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console platform.

