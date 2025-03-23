  • home icon
  • How to talk to Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows and where to find him (location)

How to talk to Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows and where to find him (location)

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 23, 2025 23:56 GMT
Assassin
Imai Sokyu is part of Searching Sakai quest (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally out, and players have started exploring the in-game world map of feudal Japan. During exploration, gamers will often encounter quests that can be completed to earn XP and other rewards. One of the main missions in the game is called "Searching Sakai", in which you will be investigating the identity of the Golden Teppo.

During this quest, one of the objectives also involves locating Imai Sokyu, since he is useful because of his association with Oda Nobunaga. However, searching for him in the city is not as easy as it sounds. This article will explain how to find and talk to Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Acquire the contracts from the two men (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)
After you reach Sakai, you will be conversing with some people to gather intel about a woman possessing a Golden Teppo. You will then find two men talking on the right side of the town, and you have to listen to them without being noticed. After their conversation concludes, talk to them and acquire their contracts, which will allow you to meet and converse with Imai Sokyu.

Interestingly enough, the dialogue options during the talking phase with these two men won't give you access to the contracts. They will eventually find you suspicious and choose to either kill you or flee from you. Whichever happens, you simply need to kill them and acquire their contracts. After this is done, sending scouts to sniff out Sokyu's location will reveal that he is somewhere in the Money Changer District.

Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Talk to Imai Sokun (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)
To find and talk to Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you first need to search for the location of his home. Start from the intersection in the middle of Sakai and head down the road until you see a slope on the right side. Before arriving at the bridge, run in the top right direction until you see a few homes with white clothes hanging in front.

While there are plenty of these houses, you only have to enter the second one. Enter the doors to find Imai Sokun (Son) and Imai Sokyu (Father) inside. Naoe will use the contracts she acquired earlier to talk to Sokun, and she will eventually secure her invitation to the tea ceremony. Unfortunately, she won't be able to talk to Imai Sokyu. After the cutscene ends, the Searching Sakai quest will conclude.

