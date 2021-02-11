How to tame and breed Boars in Valheim

Valheim allows players to tame and breed wild animals such as Boars, Wolves, and Lox, to use as pets, farm animals, or as fighting companions.

This article provides a detailed explanation on how players can find and tame wild boars in Valheim. Tamed boars can be further used to breed, in order to create more resources. Players can find wild boars running around in the meadows of Valheim.

However, approaching a wild boar will throw the animal off guard and make it attack the player. Moreover, the taming process can be quite lengthy, thus players are advised to construct a fenced vicinity or even a cage if necessary. Taming a wild boar in Valheim is an extensive process that will require a fair amount of patience.

Taming and Breeding a boar in Valheim

Steps involved in taming a wild boar in Valheim require the player to accumulate a fair amount of food, which is to be used to gain the boar's trust. The specific food items that can be used to gain a boar's trust quickly are:

Mushrooms

Berries; and

Carrots.

Advertisement

Here are the steps that a player needs to follow in order to tame a wild boar in Valheim:

The player will need to attract the boar's attention to get started with the process.

Once the boar starts chasing the player aggressively, the player will need to trick the boar inside a fenced compound or a cage.

Once the boar is trapped inside the vicinity, players will need to toss aforementioned food items to the boar.

After tossing multiple food items, the boar's status will show an "acclimatizing" percentage bar. Once the status reaches 100%, the boar will start showing the "tame" status.

Following these steps will allow players to successfully tame wild boars in Valheim. For players who are looking to breed boars, they will need to successfully tame multiple boars and keep them inside a fenced compound.

Soon this will be me — Freaky Farmer Melvin (@FreakyFarm) February 10, 2021

Multiple boars with "happy" status in the vicinity will result in the tamed animals eventually breeding and giving birth to their offspring. This is an extremely efficient way of increasing the number of tamed boars present in the player's camp.