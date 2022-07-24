How to tame a Gacha in Ark: Survival Evolved

Gachas are one of the more niche beasts players can tame in Ark: Survival Evolved. These creatures are known for their ability to gather various resources, which is great for players who may not enjoy gathering, as they have a way to essentially automate it. However, this may be a bit complicated for newer players.

Ark is one of the most popular multiplayer survival experiences on the video game market currently. Ark gets its notoriety by introducing various beasts from both history and fantasy to set it appart from its competitors in the gaming industry.

However, unlike other games that may limit its players to fighting these beasts, Ark: Survival Evolved gives players the option to tame these monsterous creatures. These creatures can then be trained to do various tasks like fighting alongside their master, with some even serving as a mode of transportation.

Ark: Survival Evolved - Everything about the Gacha

A Gacha as it appears in Ark: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Gacha is a species of passive, omnivorous mammals native to the Extinction and Genesis: Part 2 DLCs. This creature can be tamed, as well as bred and ridden. This beast can be easily distinguished by its sloth-like appearance paired with the trademark crystals that protrude from its back. Gachas are also docile.

Bred Gachas have the ability to collect resources in Ark: Survival Evolved. This means that they can collect a variety of resources if they are assigned to do so. Gachas are also used to collect dung as well as transport items from place to place. Its biggest draw is its ability to transmute items into various crystals.

Despite their docile temperament, Gachas are capable of dealing some incredible damage when provoked. With this in mind, it is ill-advised to aggravate these creatures. However, its temperament makes it much easier to tame for those who know how to do so for this creature. So how can players expect to tame one?

First off, players can only tame a happy Gacha in Ark: Survival Evolved. The mood of an animal can usually be told by observing the creature. Sad Gachas will simply ignore the player. Like a lot of other creatures in the game, Gachas can be tamed using food items of varying quality. They will eat any food item.

However, the food item Gachas prefer is the Snow Owl Pellet. Of course, these items are dropped by Snow Owls. However, significant taming progress can be made with higher quality items. Players with some high-quality food items to spare looking for a way to automate resource collection should see this as a worthy investment.

These creatures can be easily tamed through a combination of Snow Owl Pellets and high-quality food items. These creatures are great for large-scale resource collection and item transportation.

Players can also breed these creatures as a way to farm common resources and various types of crystals found in the game.

