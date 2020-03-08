How to complete the 'Colour Challenge' event in Free Fire

complete the Colour Challenge to earn exclusive rewards

Holi is on the horizon and to celebrate the occasion, Garena has launched a special event for Indian Free Fire players. Players can earn exclusive rewards from the event, which includes gun boxes and a grand prize of the female bundle. The event is already underway and will last until March 15.

Also read: Free Fire: Garena is celebrating Women's day with special event

The main attraction of the event is “Colour Challenge,” where players need to colour the given picture using paintbrushes. Colour Challenge can be accessed from the Holi section on the event menu. Players will earn a paintbrush with every kill the make in the game, and can earn up to a maximum of 10 paintbrushes each day. Players then can unlock a part of the picture using the paintbrush which they can colour it for free as many times as they want. In total, there are 4 pictures in the challenge, and every time players finish colouring a picture a small prize will be handed out to that player. Any player that finishes colouring all four pictures will get a grand prize of the female bundle.

Get a free XM8 skin

Apart from Colour Challenge, players can also earn XM8's The Punishers skin from the event by simply covering 15,000 meters in any of the game modes in Free Fire.