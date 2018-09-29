How to Create Custom Room in PUBG Mobile

Player Unkown Battlegrounds is one of the most successful titles of the year. The game has already crossed 100 million downloads for the mobile version with 20 million players playing the game on the daily basis.

Today we look at how to create custom rooms in PUBG Mobile, one of the most asked questions in the game.

Custom rooms can be created in several ways. You can be an official partner of PUBG Mobile content creator program or through Room card. Here are all the ways possible to get access to custom room-

Obtaining the Elite pass:

By purchasing an Elite pass(600UC) or Elite pass(1800UC ) you can get access to custom rooms for a limited time. By reaching level 11 you get a room card which can be used to create your own custom room. This card is valid for 3 days. You get another card at level 56 which is valid for 7 days. You can gain levels on a pass by completing daily and weekly missions.

Using Clan Points:

Many players don't notice but you can earn clan points by being in a clan and then completing clan missions. This Clan points then can be used to unlock certain rewards. You can a get a room card for 300 Clan Points which is only valid for one game.

Getting Authorized or Partnered with PUBG Mobile:

If you are known personality or a big streamer in the gaming community chances are you might directly get permission from PUBG Corp to host custom rooms. If you want to get authorized by PUBG Mobile simply head over to Basic settings then to customer service.

There start a New conversation and state PUBG a strong reason to get authorized. Keep in mind not everybody gets authorized and it's very limited. Being a part of PUBG Content Creator program also gets you a whole lot of perks including access to custom rooms.