PUBG Lite: How to Download and Play PUBG Mobile Lite in India

PUBG Mobile Lite is geared towards budget devices (via Twitter)

Tencent Gaming, the company behind the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds franchise, launched PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a toned-down version of the popular PUBG Mobile game that is specifically aimed at budget devices with limited quantities of RAM and processing power.

The game is currently available only in the Phillippines on the Google Play Store, but players from India could get their hands on PUBG Mobile Lite by downloading the APK onto their Android device.

Find below the steps you need to follow to download and play PUBG Mobile Lite in India.

Step 1: Download the APK onto your device from a trusted source.

Step 2: Permit your device to install apps from unknown sources (can be found in the phone's settings), and install the APK.

Step 3: As the game is only available for the Phillippines, one cannot play the game from India directly, and must use a VPN to tunnel the traffic from a different region. Hence, download a VPN from a reputed company and connect to the Philippines server.

Step 4: Launch PUBG Mobile Lite after selecting the appropriate location.

If you're still unable to connect to the server and register for PUBG Mobile Lite despite following all the above steps, you're out of luck and must wait until the game's official release in India.

Regarding PUBG Mobile Lite, the game features only 40 players, and the Battle Royale matches will take place in a smaller 2 km X 2 km map to facilitate faster-paced PUBG action. Furthermore, the graphics of the game have been toned down a bit to reduce the dependence on processing power and RAM.

Players playing PUBG Mobile on Apple devices will not be able to get their hands on PUBG Mobile Lite as the game has not been made available on the iOS platform.

