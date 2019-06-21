How To Download Dota Underlords on PC, Android and iOS Devices?

Valve revealed Dota Underlords last week and now they have released an open beta version of the game. The company announced the game on mobile phones and PC. The game of Dota Underlords is a remake of the popular mod game Dota Auto Chess, a turn-based strategy battle game.

Dota Underlords is available to play on PC and mobile devices running Android and iOS.

How To Download Dota Underlords on Android Devices?

The game requires 5.0 or above Android version to be compatible on the mobile phones. You can download the Dota Underlords from Google’s official play store using this link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.valvesoftware.underlords

How To Download Dota Underlords on iOS Devices?

The iPhone users should have iOS version 11 or above to be able to enjoy the game, it is also compatible with iPad and iPod touch devices.The game can be downloaded for iOS using the following link:

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1465996312

How To Download Dota Underlords on PC from Steam?

The PC users need to have a 64bit Windows 7 / 8 / 10. At least 4 GB RAM and an i5 Processor. The game also needs 7GB of storage on PC but can run on an Integrated Graphic Card which means one does not need a separate Graphic Card to run the application. PC users can download the game from the following link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1046930/Dota_Underlords/

Although Valve’s try on their card game Artifact didn't get a good response, the company is positive that Dota Underlords will reach to people and make its mark. They have been testing the game and collecting feedback prior to its launch via Dota 2 Battle Pass owners. The company is adamant to make this game a hit. The game is absolutely free on all the devices. However, it has not launched fully with all the possible Underlord characters. Valve is working on the full game and it may take them a few months to launch the full version.