Enjoy Far Cry 5 for free! Image: Neowin.

All the Far Cry 5 fans, rejoice! Why? Because you can play your favourite video game for free this weekend. Ubisoft, the publishers of the game announced that Far Cry 5 will be available for free from 6:30 PM today till 9:30 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The only catch is that you can play it only on your PC, and only via Uplay.

Far Cry 5. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Set in Hope County, Montana, USA, Far Cry 5 is about taking down the radical cult who has taken over Montana. Despite being a first person shooter game, Far Cry 5 allows you to explore the open world of the game and take on various side missions.

This is the first game in the Far Cry series which allows you to customize your character in whatever way you want. So, prepare to liberate Hope County from Project at Eden’s Gate! The Red Dead Redemption fans are sure to love the underlying metaphors and the central storyline of the game.

How to download Far Cry 5

So, what are you waiting for? You can start preloading the game now and then jump into action at exactly 6:30 pm. As for downloading the game, follow the steps below -

1. For pre-loading it, go to this Ubisoft website link.

2. Scroll down and click on “PRELOAD NOW”.

Advertisement

PRELOAD NOW.

3. Click on the PC option.

Click on PC.

4. Once you click on it, you’ll be asked to Log In or Create an Account.

5. If you have an account already, just enter your email address and password. If you are a new user, fill in the necessary details and sign up.

6. Now you can either choose to Launch, or Download Uplay.

Launch or Download Uplay.

Once you complete all the steps, you can explore Hope County and avenge the people oppressed by the rule of the doomsday cult!

Additionally, if you fall in love with the game and want to buy it, you can get a 75% off on the game until June 2, 2020. And, don’t worry, your progress in the game won’t be lost once you decide to buy it.