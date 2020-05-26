How to download Phantasy Star Online 2 NA release for free on PC
- Find out Phantasy Star Online 2's official pre-download date and time along with the game's actual release date.
- Easy steps to pre-load Phantasy Star Online 2 on PC for free.
Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the most awaited MMO games getting a North American release. Despite being an old game, the western MMO community was hyped for its release in NA. In a recent tweet, the official Twitter handle of Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) revealed the release/pre-load date and timing.
Phantasy Star Online 2 will be available to download on PC starting May 26th, 11:00 PM (PDT). Indian players can download the game tomorrow (May 27, 2020) starting 11:30 am. You can download the game earlier, however, it will be playable only after server maintenance. The game will be playable at approximately 5:00 AM (PDT) on May 27, 2020. Indian players can play the game starting 5:30 PM (IST).
Now without any further ado, let's look at the steps to download Phantasy Star Online 2 on PC.
- Open Windows Store (Microsoft Store).
- Login to your Microsoft account. Create one if you don't have a pre-existing account.
- Search for Phantasy Star Online 2
- Click on the search result which indicates the PC version. (There is also an Xbox One version which you should avoid).
- Click on Download.
The download size of thePhantasy Star Online 2 PC version is 72.4 GB approximately. There will be a gap of six hours between the pre-download and actual launch phases. So, make sure you pre-download the game as soon as it is listed on Microsoft store.
Phantasy Star Online 2 is an optimized game. Moreover, it is an old game so players don't have to worry about the system requirements. The minimum requirements to run the game on PC are mentioned below -
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6300 or higher (AMD Athlon X2 5000+ or higher)
- CPU SPEED: Info
- RAM: Windows XP: 1.5GB or more, Vista/7 2 GB or more
- OS: Windows XP 32bit Edition, Windows Vista/7 32bit or 64bit
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 7800GT or higher (ATI X1800/1900 or higher)
- PIXEL SHADER: 3.0