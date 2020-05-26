Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the most awaited MMO games getting a North American release. Despite being an old game, the western MMO community was hyped for its release in NA. In a recent tweet, the official Twitter handle of Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) revealed the release/pre-load date and timing.

Hi there! You can start downloading #PSO2NA on May 26th, 11:00 PM (PDT). The game will launch at approximately 5:00 AM (PDT) on May 27th, after our server maintenance! Have a great day! 😊✨ — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) May 25, 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2 will be available to download on PC starting May 26th, 11:00 PM (PDT). Indian players can download the game tomorrow (May 27, 2020) starting 11:30 am. You can download the game earlier, however, it will be playable only after server maintenance. The game will be playable at approximately 5:00 AM (PDT) on May 27, 2020. Indian players can play the game starting 5:30 PM (IST).

Now without any further ado, let's look at the steps to download Phantasy Star Online 2 on PC.

Open Windows Store (Microsoft Store).

Login to your Microsoft account. Create one if you don't have a pre-existing account.

Search for Phantasy Star Online 2

Click on the search result which indicates the PC version. (There is also an Xbox One version which you should avoid).

Click on Download.

The download size of thePhantasy Star Online 2 PC version is 72.4 GB approximately. There will be a gap of six hours between the pre-download and actual launch phases. So, make sure you pre-download the game as soon as it is listed on Microsoft store.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is an optimized game. Moreover, it is an old game so players don't have to worry about the system requirements. The minimum requirements to run the game on PC are mentioned below -

