How to download PUBG Lite in India and release date of PUBG Lite in India

It is officially confirmed now that PUBG Lite services will also expand to India. PUBG Lite is a toned down version of PUBG PC version developed very specifically for low-end PCs and Laptops. There is no need of any high-end graphics card or processor installed in the gaming setup. If your setup meets the minimum requirements of PUBG Lite, you are good to go. In this post, you will find the procedure to download PUBG Lite and tentative release date of PUBG Lite in India.

PUBG Lite Download Procedure

The download procedure of PUBG Lite is very simple as a user can download PUBG Lite directly from the official PUBG Lite website. When you click on the download option, PUBG Lite installer will download and get installed. And then you can download full game from the installer. The game size is around 4GB and can be installed without any major difficulties.

It is best recommended to download the game as soon as it gets released. As when more and more people will download the game the download speeds might get lower to load on servers.

A user needs to make a PUBG Lite account as it will help him to get some pre-registration rewards. As you need to enter your username and password when you click on the download option on PUBG Lite website.

PUBG Lite Release Date In India

PUBG Lite has recently started an event in which users who pre-register for the game will get some exciting rewards. The main attraction of these rewards is an M 416 tiger skin and a cheetah skin for the parachute The event will end on the 7th of July and the event rewards will get delivered by mail to players on 11th July 2019.

It means that PUBG Lite will get released before 11th July which is just 2-3 weeks from now. Hence soon Indian users will also get a taste of PUBG on low-end setups too, which is a great overall experience to have. Soon, an official statement for the launch of PUBG Lite in India will get announced.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64-bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64-bit) CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

Core i3 2.4GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64bit) CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

Core i5 2.8GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 4GB