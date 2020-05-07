How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version?
- A simple guide to download PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 update in your smartphone.
- This version is not available in Play Store for any other region except Korea & Japan.
PUBG Mobile's Korean version is the most suitable variant of the game for you if you love costumes and gun skins. The latest version of PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 has finally been released. Some of the features of the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update are New Miramar, Mirado, Side Scope, Win94 comes with 2.7x scope (Only in Miramar), energy drink vending machines that spawn randomly, new regions and racing tracks in the desert map, and firearm P90 (only available in TDM). These features are quite similar to the global version of PUBG Mobile.
However, in PUBG Mobile's kr version, a coin called ‘Donkatsu Medal’ can be used to open the exclusive crates. Also, in this version, you get a lot of spin events, and you can also play with your global version friends. However, you can not join a global clan in the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.
Download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version
Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version: Link
The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version is not available in Play Store for any other region except Korea & Japan. Here are a few steps you can follow to download and install the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 update:
- Download PUBG Mobile Korea Version from ApkPure which is in .xapk format.
- Rename the file to .zip (add .zip at the end of the filename)
- Extract file & install APK.
- Don’t open the app after install.
- First copy OBB files to the Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (If any folder is not available, directly copy downloaded folder to that missing folder)
- Now open the app, it will ask for some storage permissions, allow it.
- Now it takes some time to load the data files.
- Once its done, Select your account (don’t use your Normal PUBG account).
- Open the game and enjoy.