How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version?

PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile's Korean version is the most suitable variant of the game for you if you love costumes and gun skins. The latest version of PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 has finally been released. Some of the features of the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update are New Miramar, Mirado, Side Scope, Win94 comes with 2.7x scope (Only in Miramar), energy drink vending machines that spawn randomly, new regions and racing tracks in the desert map, and firearm P90 (only available in TDM). These features are quite similar to the global version of PUBG Mobile.

However, in PUBG Mobile's kr version, a coin called ‘Donkatsu Medal’ can be used to open the exclusive crates. Also, in this version, you get a lot of spin events, and you can also play with your global version friends. However, you can not join a global clan in the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version

Steps to download PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version: Link

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version is not available in Play Store for any other region except Korea & Japan. Here are a few steps you can follow to download and install the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 update: