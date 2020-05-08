How to download PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 update on QooApp

Source: QooApp Store

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most played versions of PUBG Mobile and it has become popular among players for its unique collection of costumes and gun skins. The latest version of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 has finally been released and the total space required for this new update is 1.73 GB. The same can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, QooApp, and Tap Tap.

New Miramar, Side Scope, Energy Drink Vending Machines and lots of other features have been added to the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update. Additionally, new regions and racing tracks in the desert map and a new weapon - P90 (only available in TDM Mode) has been rolled out in the new update. These features are quite similar to the global version of PUBG Mobile, which makes the game even more addictive.

Download PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 update on QooApp

QooApp is an anime game platform that provides a game store for Android and news content. The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update kr version is finally available on QooApp and here is how you can download it.

Open the link of the QooApp PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update.

the link of the QooApp PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update. Click on Download Via QooApp at the right side of the screen.

at the right side of the screen. You will be directed to the downloading page.

Download and Install the version from QooApp.

Open the game and enjoy it.

Features of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 Update

In PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update, a lot of gun skins and costumes are available. In the Korean version, a coin called 'Donkatsu Medal,' is available for players and the same can be used to open exclusive crates. Also, in this variant, players get a lot of spin events (similar to the global version), while you can also play with your friends who might have the global version.