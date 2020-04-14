How to download PUBG Mobile Lite on PC with Memu app?

PUBG Mobile Lite can be played on the Windows platform with the help of any Android emulator.

Here's a step by step explanation on how to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PC/Laptop using Memu emulator.

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained an enormous fanfare among the players who have low-end Android devices. Following the release of PUBG Mobile in March 2017, Tencent Games also announced its toned-down version PUBG Mobile Lite for smartphones with weaker internals. Thanks to this, players with only 1 GB or 2 GB RAM phones were able to experience lag-free gameplay in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available for the Android platform, however, it can also be played on PC by using an emulator, with Memu being one such tool used commonly the world over. Moreover, it's very easy to install the Memu emulator and play PUBG Mobile Lite on the Windows platform.

For the installation guide, users have to follow some simple steps listed below to install the Memu emulator on PC. Furthermore, we have also added an essential guide that will explain how you can download PUBG Mobile Lite on Memu.

How to install Memu emulator on Windows PC?

Here are the steps to install Memu Android emulator on Windows Desktop/Laptop:

Download the setup file from https://www.memuplay.com/.

Run the setup and choose the directory in which you want to install it.

Wait for the installation to complete.

Run the Memu emulator by finding the app in the start menu.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite on Memu emulator?

Once you complete the installation process for Memu emulator, follow these steps listed below to install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Start the Memu emulator.

Navigate to Google Play Store and search for "PUBG Mobile Lite".

Click on the first result and install the game.

The download process will begin and it can take up to 30 minutes depending on your connection speed.

Once the installation gets completed, you can play PUBG Mobile Lite by starting it from the launcher.

PUBG Mobile Lite has garnered over 100M+ downloads on the Google Play Store and the game has an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Astonishingly, the game achieved downloads equivalent to the standard version of PUBG Mobile in few months of release. Considering these numbers, one can sense just how popular PUBG is in general.