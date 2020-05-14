How to download PUBG Mobile ringtone for 0.18.0 update

Source: Huawei

PUBG Mobile has a unique collection of music which has become popular over the last two years. In every update, there is a new addition of music which makes the game even more exciting to play.

The latest one, the Mad Miramar theme music, has manifested into a trending topic in less than ten days, and on that note, here's how you can download the PUBG Mobile theme music in your smartphones for free.

Download PUBG Mobile ringtone for 0.18.0 update

The ringtones are very simple to download and set. The theme music is available on almost every website from where you can download and play it on your smartphone. Here is the most straightforward guide to download and play the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update theme music on your smartphone.

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Theme Music: Link

~Step 1: Search for 'PUBG Mobile Ringtones' on Google, or, click here.

~Step 2: Open the website mentioned above and select the theme music.

~Step 3: The music is arranged as per different updates. Click 'download' to proceed further.

~Step 4: Click 'Download for .mp3 android' or 'Download for .m4r iPhone'.

~Step 5: The download process will take place. Play it and enjoy it.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass: 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 has been officially released in the game. Players can now start completing the Royale Pass (RP) missions to unlock all the exclusive rewards. Just like every other season in PUBG Mobile, Season 13 offers two versions of the Elite Royale Pass, and each version will offer different perks.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass also comes with the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger will unlock at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set will unlock at Rank 100. The entire season is based on the toy theme, and is labeled as the 'Toy Playground.'