How To Download the Nintendo Switch Version 8.1.0?

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
6   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:55 IST

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch

Recently Nintendo has released an update for its Nintendo Switch. Yes, the latest firmware is now available for all users. Nintendo always aims to improve the functionality of their devices to give players the best experience.

On 17th June, Nintendo has released a new firmware update for Nintendo Switch version 8.1.0. According to Nintendo, they have made a lot of changes but the official patch notes are just one line long. Yeah, it is not that exciting. No new features or changes are made.

On the official website of Nintendo, they have announced the patch note of this firmware update:

Improvements Included in Version 8.1.0 (Distributed 06/17/2019) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

How to update and install this latest firmware of Nintendo Switch?

Your device will most likely to automatic update the firmware if it is connected to the Internet. If it doesn't do this task automatically, then just follow the steps below:-

  1. Go to System Settings.
  2. Navigate to about device.
  3. Verify that the Version is 8.1.0 (If not then follow steps ahead)
  4. Go to System update.
  5. Simply click on the install and wait for the download to get completed. It may take a longer time depending on the speed of your internet connection.
  6. After the process got complete, just restart your Switch and you are good to go.
Nintendo Switch Settings
Nintendo Switch Settings

Apart from this in the E3 press conference, Nintendo has made no huge announcements. But one thing from Nintendo in E3 press conference regarding the announcement of a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There were news that the production of new Nintendo Switch models has begun. But this information is not confirmed yet and is placed under the section of rumors only but It is expected that these new models can launch this year.

