Activision is yet again offering Twitch viewers the chance to earn exclusive rewards in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone battle royale. A part of the 'Twitch Drops', these rewards will only be given out to viewers who watch select Twitch streamers broadcast Call of Duty.

These rewards are only available from now until August 19. Each reward is earned through watching a certain amount of time on a select Twitch channel. So for example, watching one hour earns you one specific reward and watching for two hours earns you another one. There are four drops available to earn that can be used in either Modern Warfare or Warzone.

Earning the Call of Duty Twitch Drops

To start, you'll need to ensure that you have two accounts, one for Call of Duty and one for Twitch. Once you have both of these accounts set up, you need to link them together. This can be done by heading to Twitch Settings and clicking on the 'Connections' tab or by heading to your Call of Duty Profile page.

Image via Call of Duty

After that is complete, all you have left to do is watch any Twitch streamer with 'Drops Enabled' on their channel. You can find out if the streamer you're watching has on Twitch Drops by looking directly below their profile picture and stream title.

Once you find the channel you want to watch, sit back, relax, and wait for your rewards. You'll need to watch a total of of four hours to receive every drop, which can be seen below.

Image via Call of Duty

In order, the rewards for this round of Call of Duty Twitch Drops are as follows:

Watching 1 hour – ‘Smoke Up’ sticker

Watching 2 hours – 1-hour Double Weapon XP token

Watching 3 hours – ‘Big Bang’ animated calling card

Watching 4 hours – ‘Blast Check’ weapon charm

Don't wait too long to hop on your Twitch account and start watching some Modern Warfare or Warzone. If you do, the rewards will be gone before you know it.