How to easily stagger enemies in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 comes packed with some really cool enemies and bosses. The latest entry in the series is more combat focused than any previous title, featuring a real-time action combat system akin to games like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta. Despite the action-focused combat, FF16 is still a Final Fantasy game at its heart. Like other character action games, the combat system in Final Fantasy 16 is highly nuanced, with multiple combo inputs and skills at players' disposal.

The game's protagonist, Clive, can unlock and learn many unique combat skills and Eikonic abilities throughout the main story.

New skills are unlocked using AP (Ability Points), earned via completing quests and defeating enemies. While the combo-based combat system is a farcry from the series' traditional turn-based roots, a few elements have been carried over from some of the recent Final Fantasy titles, such as the "stagger" bar.

Staggering enemies is one of the core aspects of the game's combat system. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily staggering enemies in Final Fantasy 16.

How to easily deplete enemies' stagger bar in Final Fantasy 16?

Staggering enemies is one of the best ways to deal damage since it leaves them vulnerable for a short period of time to all attacks. However, to trigger the stagger effect, you will need to first deplete the stagger bar, which is quite challenging, especially during the early sections of the game.

One of the best ways to deplete the stagger bar is to use Eikonic abilities. During combat, most of your damage comes from these special abilities; however, upon use, you will need to wait for them to cooldown. using the Eikonic abilities one after the other in quick succession is the best method of depleting the enemy stagger bar.

You can also buffer inputs for Eikonic abilities, making it easier to perform different skills without waiting for animation reset. Besides this, some of Clive's own magic and combat abilities are very effective in dealing with health and stagger damage to enemies. Skills like "Lunge," "Downthrust," and "Magic Burst" are some of the best skills that help you deplete chunks off of the stagger bar.

Enemies, especially bosses, take a lot of stagger damage from Jump attacks and "Precision Dodge".

Poll : 0 votes